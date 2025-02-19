Kalamazoo DPS identifies suspect wanted for bus station shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials request the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to a shooting at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center (KTC) last month.

The shooting happened on Jan. 23, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The incident left a 60-year-old man hurt. They were in stable condition at last check.

Kalamazoo Shooting at K-Metro leaves 1 hurt, suspect at large Chris Bovia

KDPS is looking for 32-year-old Keyland Tramell-Zachary Bradley. We’re told he is wanted for assault with murderous intent, felony firearm and illegal possession of a firearm.

Those with knowledge of Keyland’s whereabouts are urged to connect with dispatchers at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube