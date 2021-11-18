Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership: Shop local on Small Business Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership is encouraging shoppers to shop at local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

The nonprofit adds Consumers Energy is giving away free gift certificates valued at $10 each between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Mall across the way from Lana’s Boutique.

Gift certificates can also be purchased here.

"We encourage everyone to support local businesses every day of the year, but especially on Small Business Saturday," says President Andrew Haan. "Locally owned small businesses are a part of the fabric of Kalamazoo and are vital to our ongoing economic success. Supporting downtown businesses is supporting your friends, your neighbors, and your community."

Small Business Saturday falls on Nov. 27 this year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube