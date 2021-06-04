Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety seizes 7 illegal guns in 1 day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers have seized seven illegal guns over the past 24 hours, according to a news release Friday morning.

The firearms and other contraband were recovered during five separate incidents, all happening Wednesday, June 2.

This one-day haul followed an April and May when 48 and 58 guns were seized, respectively.

The first gun was seized when officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Alamo Drive in response to a person in possession of a handgun while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers were able to speak with the individual, who turned the weapon over to them.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Felony weapons charges will be sought against the individual.

Later, KDPS officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Winton in reference to a man hitting a woman in the head with a handgun.

Law enforcement “flooded the area” and found and arrested the man.

While searching the area, officers found the man’s bag, which contained the gun used during the assault.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The man was arrested and charged with several felonies, including felonious assault, resisting arrest, CCW and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the next incident, officers were addressing citizen complaints of narcotics trafficking in the area of N. Westnedge Avenue and Frank Street when they saw a hand-to-hand sale of narcotics from a vehicle.

Officers contacted the vehicle’s occupant and soon found two loaded handguns inside.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

A search of the vehicle also revealed large amounts of crack cocaine, meth, ecstasy and additional evidence of narcotics sales.

The suspect was arrested for several felony charges related to possessing the firearms and narcotics trafficking.

KDPS officers also conducted a traffic stop on Harrison Street near Ransom Street, during which they learned that the same vehicle had been used in a recent armed robbery.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old driver for an active warrant and found two handguns and a “large amount” of crack cocaine while searching the vehicle.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Based on the officers’ investigation, the driver and a backseat passenger were arrested and charged with CCW and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine.

Finally, officers from the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and the Crime Reduction Team were near Woodbury and Florence streets because of a recent increase in gun violence in the area.

The officers said they saw an individual known to have been involved in a recent shooting, who was also on parole for a robbery charge.

When they contacted the individual, officers discovered that he was armed with a loaded handgun.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

He was arrested for violating his conditions of parole, CCW and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information related to gun violence or gun-related crimes in Kalamazoo may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.