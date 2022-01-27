Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety seeking information about an early morning structure fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, January 27 at approximately 4:15 am, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 1100 block of Reed Ave for a report of a porch fire.

Officers reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the porch. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes and no injuries were reported. The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.