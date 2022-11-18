Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigating to train vs. pedestrian accident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a train vs. pedestrian accident that occurred on Thursday at around 10:19 p.m.

The department confirmed to FOX 17 that the accident was a fatality. The cause of the accident has not yet been reported.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the areas of north and south bound Pitcher; north and south bound Edwards, between Kalamazoo and Willard are closed.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139. Tips can also be made to Silent Observer at 343-2100.

