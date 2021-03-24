Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigates shots fired in Vine Neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Tuesday evening shots fired report.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a van fleeing about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Ranney Street and S. Westnedge Avenue, according to a news release Wednesday.

One other individual was also seen running on foot from the area.

Multiple citizens contacted 911 and gave detailed descriptions and locations of one of the suspects involved.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect who was fleeing on foot getting into a vehicle, attempting to leave the area.

A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect – a juvenile – was found, arrested and is currently being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Officers recovered a firearm used in the shooting.

Citizens told police that a minivan – possibly a dark green Chrysler Town and Country – was also involved.

The vehicle appears to have a broken rear windshield wiper and is missing a wheel cover on the back of the driver’s side.

In addition, several business owners told KDPS that their buildings had been hit by gunfire, including one that reported its gas meter was leaking after being hit by a bullet.

KDPS officers were able to shut the gas valve off and stop the leak.

They’re asking the public for help further investigating this incident.

Anyone with information may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.