Kalamazoo declares local state of emergency because of flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo declared a local state of emergency on Friday after several days of heavy rain caused flooding problems for many neighbors.

Several homes in Kalamazoo suffered basement flooding because of this week's rounds of showers, the city said in a release. The rain brought groundwater to abnormally high levels along with raising rivers and creeks.

Crews from the public safety and public works departments were busy responding to homes and businesses impacted by water. Forecasted rain on Friday night would bring even more water to the area.

The city encouraged all residents to check their homes, especially basements, for signs of water seeping in. If you spot water inside your home, you can report the situation to the city through this link.

Any neighbor who needs sandbags to protect their property from rising waters can collect some for free at three locations in Kalamazoo.



Northside Association for Community Development, 612 N Park St a, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Douglass Community Association, 1000 W Paterson St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Edison Neighborhood Association, 816 Washington Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

The Michigan State Police Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division planned to coordinate the handout of cleanup kits. Neighbors who need a kit should call 211 to request one.

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