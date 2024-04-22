Kalamazoo Daughters of the American Revolution plant 'seeds of hope' at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's obviously 2024, but the not-so-obvious mark of this year is America's 248th birthday. However, it's 2026 that the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Kalamazoo are ready to celebrate: America's 250th year in existence, or it's semi-quintessential.

It's that celebration, year 250, that has the DAR Lucinda Hinsdale Stone Chapter out at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. They're already getting ready for the big day.

“This is the first official America 250 event happening in Michigan,” Historical and Archival consultant Sharon Carlson said.

Bronson Park was full of ladies of liberty on Sunday, getting the party started for America's 250th birthday, two years ahead of time. They were planting a liberty tree.

“It’s the preservation of liberty,” Carlson said.

It's not the first time a marker of Liberty has called Bronson Park home.

“Our chapter had placed a liberty pole in the park in 1907, that vanished at some point,” Karen Woodworth, Chair of Liberty Tree Committee said.

Leaders at the DAR figure that pole was melted down to help with a war effort. The tree will take it's place.

“The liberty tree is important to the community because it should be a gathering place for people. Just like Bronson Park is a gathering place, we’re hoping that the liberty tree will also be a place for people to come and think,” Woodworth said.

The tree is being planted two years ahead of time, so it is lush in time for the 250th celebration.

