Kalamazoo crews put down fire in vacant building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo firefighters put down a fire in under twenty minutes on Wednesday.

Around 3:00 p.m., crews were sent to the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue, about a mile from Western Michigan University, to respond to a fire.

In a large vacant commercial building, officers spotted smoke showing from the second story of the building's south end. Crews pulled out a water deck gun and attacked the fire from the outside. Then, crews went inside to put out the fire.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the building had been vacant before the fire broke out. No one was found inside.

The Fire Marshall's Office is now investigating the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com or the free app: P3Tips.

