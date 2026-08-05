KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Voters in Kalamazoo County turned out for the August primary election, with many saying the top of the ticket — particularly the Democratic primary for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat — motivated them to cast a ballot.

Percy Moon said the race inspired them in a way previous primaries had not.

"Not like this before. Especially with everything going on the world. I want somebody that believes change can happen, and takes inspiration from people who have made change happen across our country," Moon said.

For some voters, it was their first time participating in a primary election. Delphine Rogers said she has always voted in presidential elections, but this was different.

"I always vote in the presidential election. This is my first time ever voting in this election."

Early in-person voting reflected that. Before Election Day polls opened, early in-person votes in Kalamazoo County climbed from just over 1,000 in August 2024 to 2,600 in August 2026, 1,600 more ballots this round than the last.

Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place said participation is what matters most, regardless of who voters choose.

"We are excited and eager to get those results," Place said.

Place said if 8,000 voters turned out on Election Day, total turnout would reach at least 28%, surpassing both the 27% recorded in August 2024 and the 24% recorded in August 2022.

Watch: Kalamazoo County voters turn out for August primary, with eyes on Michigan's U.S. Senate seat

Kalamazoo County voters turn out for August primary, with eyes on Michigan's U.S. Senate seat

Absentee ballots and early voting alone accounted for 22% turnout ahead of Election Day.

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