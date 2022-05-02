Watch
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office warning about a phone scam

Posted at 5:18 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:18:26-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammers call people and say that they are from the Sheriff’s Office, using the names of actual deputies. They then say that the people they called owe fees and fines to the office. The people are instructed to use Google Blue Dots to pay them before arriving at the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning people who receive a call like that to not give them any money or personal information. The Sheriff’s Office does not call people for fines, fees, warrants, or to pay an online service.

Anyone who gets a scam phone call is urged to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8821.

