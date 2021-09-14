Law enforcement investigating bomb threat at Schoolcraft HS

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Schoolcraft police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office deputies and other law enforcement are working with Schoolcraft Community Schools officials to investigate a bomb threat at Schoolcraft High School.

Officials say all students are safe and have been evacuated to a location south of the football field by the maintenance building.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo County sheriff's office.

No threat has been found, but officials say they treat any threat as credible.

Schoolcraft Police Department is heading the investigation.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Schoolcraft Fire Department and a bomb-sniffing dog from Western Michigan University are also at the scene.

A note was sent to parents with pickup information.

