Kalamazoo County Road Commission reminds drivers to be safe as snow trickles in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is seeing its first snowy day of the season, and the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County is urging folks to be safe behind the wheel.

The commission recommends planning for a longer commute, which means leaving a bit earlier than usual.

To avoid accidents or getting stranded in the snow, you're encouraged to check your engine, oil, and be sure that your tires have enough tread to get you through the snow.

Road Commission Communications Administrator, Sarah Philips, also recommends drivers have an emergency kit in their cars.

"One big tip that we would like to stress is making sure to give our plows plenty of room while they're on the road. There's limited visibility from inside a plow, so please avoid passing on the right especially. And also, as we start to build up that snow, please avoid letting your kids play in the snow bakes near the side of the road," she said.

The road commission maintains over 1,200 miles of roads, so they are doing the best they can to keep them clear, and will prioritize high travel routes. Phillips said the commission has recently added a third plowing shift.

