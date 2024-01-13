Kalamazoo County Road Commission asks for space, patience

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan is getting hit with heavy snow this weekend, which means local road commissions have plow drivers spread out around the region.

Road commissions urging patience, safety first

FOX 17 talked with Joe Rix, who has been working with the Kalamazoo County Road Commission for 11 years. He said he can’t stress safety enough.

“Try to give the truck as much room as you can. Do not, don’t ever try to pass us on the righthand side because of the wing,” Rix told FOX 17.

He says plow drivers may not see you when you try to pass.

“Numerous blind spots on the trucks. And don’t assume, when we’re in heavy snow operations, that we can actually see off to the sides and stuff,” Rix added.

Additionally, most of the Kalamazoo County Road Commission’s trucks spit out material from the back that could hit your car if you get too close.

And, while it may take time for plows to reach your street, crews are asking for patience.

“When it comes to winter maintenance, our strategy is to first cover our snow routes. These are your high maintenance, high traveled roads,” Kalamazoo County Road Commission Communications Administrator explained.

She says once crews clear the heavily trafficked roads, they will move on to neighborhoods.

