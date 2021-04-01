Kalamazoo County reopens ID services to residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County’s ID program has reopened after being closed since last year because of the pandemic.

Residents can immediately schedule an appointment to obtain a new ID, renew an expired ID or replace a lost or stolen ID, according to a news release Thursday.

“From the moment I took office, I made re-launching this service a priority, which is why I am overjoyed to finally be able to re-open this popular program,” said Meredith Place, Kalamazoo County clerk and register of deeds. “Kalamazoo County residents need identification now more than ever, whether it’s to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, access affordable housing or open a bank account. I’m proud of the work our staff and members of the Kalamazoo County Identification Program Advisory Board have done to ensure this program is open to the public.”

The Kalamazoo County ID is designed to recognize all residents and ensure they can connect with public safety, civic and community services.

Cards feature a cardholder’s photo, date of birth, address, signature, a unique ID number and other descriptors, such as height, weight and eye color.

ID cards are good for three years.

Those who want a card will need to prove their residency status.

More information can be found on the county’s website here.