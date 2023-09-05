KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County announced it plans to continue its partnership with the National Association of Counties Prescription Discount Card Program, so community members won’t have to pay full price for their medications.

“Simply, display it as you're picking up a prescription, and immediately, you're saving up to 80% on generics and up to 40% on brand name medications,” Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Public Information Officer Christina Anthony explained.

Kalamazoo County program providing free prescription discount cards

The program offers residents free discount cards that they can use when purchasing their prescriptions. The card provides relief to those who are uninsured and underinsured.

There are no age or income requirements, no medical condition restrictions and no forms to fill out.

Community members can use the discount cards for their own prescriptions, prescriptions for family members and even for pets.

Based on the United Way's ALICE Report released in April, 56% of Kalamazoo households are considered financially insecure. Anthony says this prescription discount card can make a huge difference for some families.

“These non-medical factors can influence your ability to have an, you know, an equitable health outcome compared to other members in the community," she said. "Anything that we can do to increase this access through a partnership like this, we're interested in."

Many people who live in Kalamazoo County, including Toya Williams who recently found out about the program, say the extra savings are great.

Williams says she's facing a more than $4,000 bill for a prescription and she's waiting to see how much of that her insurance will cover.

"They cover, I will say, like 90% of my medical prescriptions," she said. "The waiting process has been longer because this is my second script. They cover so much only one time."

She says the cost, even after insurance, is still high. She and her husband definitely plan to use the discount card for an extra boost.

"We have to do what we have to do— whatever it costs. Will it set us back? Probably will, but as he says, my life is more important than anything," Williams said.

The prescription discount card is free for anyone who lives in Kalamazoo County. It's free and does not require an application.

You can pick up your card at Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services

Residents can pick up a card at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

