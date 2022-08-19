Kalamazoo County man wins $121,668 in second chance drawing

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Kalamazoo County won $121,668 in a second chance drawing from Michigan Lottery’s Monthly Jackpot!

The lottery says the 50-year-old was randomly selected in a drawing in early August.

“When I answered the phone and was told I’d won a $121,668 Monthly Jackpot prize, I about had a heart attack!” the winner says. “It has been such a cool and exciting experience.”

We’re told he intends to pay his bills with the winnings and save the rest.

Michigan Lottery explains Monthly Jackpot gives players a second chance with an additional entry for every $0.50 bet. They say drawings are held each month and the jackpot resets to $5,000.

