Kalamazoo County jury finds man not guilty in 2020 death of infant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is now free from prison after a jury decided he was innocent of the crime he was accused of committing.

Levine & Levine says Jacob Emmendorfer served nearly three years behind bars until jurors determined Friday he was not guilty of first-degree child abuse and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges pertained to the August 2020 death of 1-year-old Meilani Hart, attorneys say.

We’re told the trial lasted seven days, which included medical testimony that stated the child might have been injured by accident, resulting in a rare blood disorder that proved fatal. Levine & Levine adds there was no DNA evidence suggesting Emmendorfer committed the crime.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Emmendorfer had to spend almost three years in custody,” says Randall Levine, who represented the defendant. “He was subjected to threats and scorn based on mere accusations which were untrue. Mr. Emmendorfer has always maintained his innocence. The jury system is an integral part of our democratic form of government. I am grateful for the service that this jury provided to Mr. Emmendorfer and this community in this case. Mr. Emmendorfer is looking forward to return to a normal life as a free man.”

Levine & Levine says it took jurors less than four hours to reach a verdict.

