Kalamazoo County deputy dies unexpectedly

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputy has unexpectedly died.

Deputy Eric West died Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not specify what caused his death.

He started with the sheriff’s office on July 10, 2017, proudly serving the operations division.

West worked several years on the midnight shift and most recently was assigned to the day shift.

The sheriff’s office added that West utilized his skills and experience as a field training officer, showing new officers how to apply their police academy knowledge to real-life, on-the-job experiences.

Before coming to the sheriff’s office, West previously served as police chief in Vicksburg, and earlier in his career he worked as an officer in Schoolcraft and Decatur.

West is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Funeral planning is underway.