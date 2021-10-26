Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo County deputy dies unexpectedly

items.[0].image.alt
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Eric West.PNG
Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 16:09:26-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputy has unexpectedly died.

Deputy Eric West died Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not specify what caused his death.

He started with the sheriff’s office on July 10, 2017, proudly serving the operations division.

West worked several years on the midnight shift and most recently was assigned to the day shift.

The sheriff’s office added that West utilized his skills and experience as a field training officer, showing new officers how to apply their police academy knowledge to real-life, on-the-job experiences.

Before coming to the sheriff’s office, West previously served as police chief in Vicksburg, and earlier in his career he worked as an officer in Schoolcraft and Decatur.

West is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Funeral planning is underway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time