Kalamazoo County deputies to sport new uniforms in 2023

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies will enter the new year with a new look!

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its personnel will adopt modern uniforms, switching from the tan-and-brown attire to an all-black look.

The shoulder patch is getting a makeover too. The yellow badge-shaped patch will a black-and-gold patch.

“Be on the lookout for these very stylish deputies as they are transitioning from brown to black over the new year,” the department writes on its Facebook page. “Community members will see both sets of uniforms in 2023 while KCSO completes its transition.”

