Kalamazoo County deputies respond to armed gunman in Prairie Ronde Township

PRAIRIE RONDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies are responding to a situation involving an armed gunman.

Undersheriff Jim VanDyken with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says this is happening near Y Avenue and 22nd Street in Prairie Ronde Township, adding the gunman may be armed with a rifle.

We’re told the public is not in danger and that deputies have blocked off the area.

The public is advised to stay clear of the area.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

