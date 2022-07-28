CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A father is in custody after Kalamazoo County deputies say he assaulted his son and threatened him with a gun.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Pineayr Drive in Charleston Township just before 5 a.m. on Thursday after a son reported his father assaulted him and was actively threatening him with a gun,

During the call, the sheriff’s office says gunshots could be heard in the background.

The son told dispatchers that he barricaded himself in a bedroom and was too afraid to try to escape.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Kalamazoo County Metro SWAT team arrived on the scene and started negotiating with the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man exited the home and surrendered voluntarily.

He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail to await his arraignment.

The sheriff’s office says 38th Street between L Avenue and Pineayr Drive was closed while police responded to the situation.

The son was not injured.

