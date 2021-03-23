Kalamazoo County completes purchase of former Texas Township campsite

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Administrator Tracie Moored has announced that the county has concluded its purchase of the former site of the Rota-Kiwan Boy Scout Camp, according to the Kalamazoo County Government.

We’re told the Texas Township campsite will be converted into a nature preserve.

The County says the 212 acres of land was acquired for $2 million with funds from private donors, adding that the park will be named the Arthur E. & Mildred H. Woollam Nature Preserve after the parents of philanthropist John Woollam.

“Today is a great day for the residents of Kalamazoo County, conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts from across Michigan,” says County Board Chair Tracy Hall. “Once open to the public, the Arthur E. & Mildred H. Woollam Nature Preserve will be a crown jewel in Kalamazoo County and will surely be a draw for nature lovers throughout Michigan.”

We’re told the park will be open to the public after a thorough inspection is made of its structures and facilities.

