Kalamazoo County commissioners approve 2022 budget

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County commissioners approved during their Wednesday meeting their 2022 calendar year budget.

Officials say the $113.4 million budget will help further strategic initiatives.

“I am incredibly proud of the time, care and thoughtfulness the Board of Commissioners put into this year’s budget,” Kalamazoo County Board Chair Tracy Hall said. “It is never an easy task, but we stayed committed to our county employees and our priorities with each step and decision.”

Some of the new programs in the budget plan include:

Incorporating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion into the budget creation and adoption process

Unfreezing staff wages that had been frozen due to the financial effects of the pandemic

Adoption of a robust Capital Improvement Program after much of the program had been paused due to the financial effects of the pandemic

Creation of a 0.50FTE Document Specialist position in the clerk’s office, funded by the Concealed Pistol Licensing fund

“Passing the 2022 budget was crucial in maintaining staff wages as well as critical programs and services for our community; that was a primary concern,” Kalamazoo County Interim Administrator Lisa Henthorn said. “It’s encouraging to see the board follow through with getting our budget finalized to keep business moving.”

The county will employ 926.5 full-time employees in 2022.