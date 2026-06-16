KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A childcare millage on the August ballot could cost the average Kalamazoo County homeowner between $50 to $100 each year.

Yes for Families, the group behind the millage, says on their website that pay for early childhood educators is a big factor in their reason for putting the issue to a vote.

The group says 71% of early childhood educators earn less than $15 an hour, and 42% struggle to afford basic needs.

For childcare worker Christina Gunn, extra money in the community for her field of work is welcome news.

"They just think we're here for show. They just feel like because we work with kids, it's just play. We're playing with kids all day, having fun," Gunn said.

At Evergreen Childhood Development Center in Kalamazoo, where Gunn works, staff are often caught in the middle. Raising wages for employees can potentially mean raising costs for parents.

Watch: Kalamazoo County childcare millage on August ballot could cost most homeowners around $50-100 per year

Kalamazoo County childcare millage on August ballot could cost most homeowners around $50-100 per year

Pew Research says parents across income levels say the biggest obstacle with childcare is the cost. A study by the Michigan Chamber in 2023 says the direct financial impact of insufficient childcare costs the state's economy more than $2 billion.

"I take my job serious. And I'm good at what I do," Gunn said.

"How much we get paid is not for what we do," Gunn said.

Read more about the ballot proposal here.

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