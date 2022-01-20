Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners appoints Interim Administrator

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Kalamazoo County
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 17:51:50-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — James Rutherford has been appointed as the Interim Administrator for the Kalamazoo County Government.

Rutherford was formally the Interim Deputy County Administrator – External Services and Health Officer/Director of the Health and Community Services Department and has been in County Government for 32 years.

The decision is effective Feb. 2, 2022, and the appointment occurred on Jan. 18, 2022, as the current Interim County Administrator and Controller Lisa Henthorn scheduled her retirement for early February.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News