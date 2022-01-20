Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners appoints Interim Administrator

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — James Rutherford has been appointed as the Interim Administrator for the Kalamazoo County Government.

Rutherford was formally the Interim Deputy County Administrator – External Services and Health Officer/Director of the Health and Community Services Department and has been in County Government for 32 years.

The decision is effective Feb. 2, 2022, and the appointment occurred on Jan. 18, 2022, as the current Interim County Administrator and Controller Lisa Henthorn scheduled her retirement for early February.