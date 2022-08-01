Kalamazoo County attorneys drop complaint against Johnson-Talanda Cottage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County attorneys have dropped a lawsuit after seeking to condemn a cottage in Prairie View Park.

The county has been seeking to claim Johnson-Talanda Cottage and the encompassing one-third acre property for years before seeking condemnation in March.

Levine & Levine, the law firm representing the cottage’s owners, says county attorneys have agreed to pay $55,000 in legal fees that owners of the Johnson-Talanda Cottage accrued while trying to maintain ownership of the cottage and the land.

Defense attorneys note the county may be permitted to issue another complaint for condemnation later on.

“The county will not respond to FOIA requests regarding legal fees already incurred during the process leading up to and filing the condemnation complaint,” says Levine. “Reasonable estimates exceed $500,000 since they started the quest to take the cottage from the families. If they remain unwilling to negotiate a settlement, the case is likely to cost well in excess of $1 million, if the county were to win.”

Levine adds the county would be obligated to pay the family’s legal fees again — estimated to range in the hundreds of thousands — if it ends up losing its condemnation suit.

