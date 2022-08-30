Kalamazoo considers increased rate for water

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents may soon pay more for their water and sewer bills.

City commissioners held a special meeting on Monday to discuss a proposed 20% rate increase that would partially go into effect in October if approved.

Increases were estimated to be 15% for water and 12% for wastewater when the city reviewed rates last year.

“[It’s] really the unprecedented inflationary pressures that we’ve been seeing with respect to chemicals costs, sludge hauling and disposal, fuel costs, and the raw materials that go into the operations and maintenance of both the water and wastewater departments,” said James Baker, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services director.

For example, Baker says annual sludge hauling and disposal costs have went from $4.5 million in 2021 to $9 million in 2022.

Kalamazoo homeowners pay between $40-55 dollars in monthly water and sewer bills, which falls under the state average of $69 per month.

Under the proposed rates, estimated total impacts would approximately be an additional $8.94 to $14.93 per month for city residents. For township residents, it would costs an extra $10.24 to $17.34 per month.

According to Baker, increases will be needed in the coming years, but he expects the rates to drop between 12-15% as the department completes some bigger projects and applies for more state and federal funds.

If approved, the sewer rates would go into effect October 1, 2022. Water rates would begin January 1, 2023. Another rate increase would not be considered until 2024.

To read the department’s full presentation on the proposed water rate increases, click here.