Kalamazoo College's Festival Playhouse to perform Shakespeare's 'Othello' November 3-6

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College’s Festival Playhouse has announced that one of its next productions will be William Shakespeare’s Othello. The play will be performed November 3-6 at the Nelda K. Balch Playhouse (129 Thompson Street).

From November 3-5, the play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. The performance on November 6 will be held at 2 p.m. Othello is part of this season’s theme of “Mental Health Matters,” with the play showing the importance of communication, trust, and respect.

Othello follows Iago, a soldier and trusted ensign, who has spent years fighting alongside Othello (Xavier Bolden), the Moor of Venice. After Iago is passed over for a promotion, he decides to get revenge against Othello. He then tricks Othello into thinking that his wife Desdemona (Sedona Coleman) is unfaithful.

Bolden is a guest artist for the performance. He graduated from Western Michigan University. Bolden has also appeared as an extra in episodes of FOX’s Bones and ABC’s No Ordinary Family.

“As far as acting is concerned, I’ve loved dramatic or theatrical plays that lend a deeper message,” said Bolden. “With how [the Playhouse] is dealing with mental health issues and the overwhelming emotional side of the tragedy in Othello and the loss with it, I hope to rise to the occasion with the role. From watching the rehearsals when I’m not on stage and seeing what we’ve accomplished with lighting and sound, all credit goes to the other actors and everyone who has brought in their talents. Everybody has grown in a tremendous way. The students have had midterms in the middle of rehearsing a 146-page play. That’s nothing short of incredible. It’s going to be an amazing production.”

Othello will also star Evan Baker as Cassio, Raven Montagna as Roderigo, and Max Wright as Lodovico.

The Festival Playhouse’s production was directed by Ren Pruis, a professor of theatre arts at Kalamazoo College.

Meaghan Kelly was the play’s dramaturg, and researched the historical topics and time periods addressed in the play. According to Kelly, Othello being surrounded by racism affects his mental health.

“Racism at the time this show was written was pretty significant,” said Kelly. “Shakespeare bases his characterization of Othello on a book written by a European author who had just done a tour of Africa. This author implies that all African people are brave and noble, but very jealous, which almost exactly describes Othello. We’re always looking to take on challenging theatre like this and we think there’s a lot to learn from it.”

The Kalamazoo College’s Festival Playhouse production of Othello will run from November 3-6. Tickets are available to purchase on Ludus.

