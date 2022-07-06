KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College says it has received a $500,000 donation from alumnus Dana Getman.

We’re told the gift will create the Getman Endowment for Equity in Women’s Athletics in support of the school’s strategic plan.

The gift comes on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which forbids sex-based discrimination and orders colleges and universities to have female divisions for sports programs available to men.

Athletics Director Becky Hall says women’s teams have experienced difficulty in achieving the same funding as men’s teams.

“Achieving more equity between our women’s and men’s sports programs has been a need and a goal at K as long as I’ve been here,” says Hall, “and a gift like this goes a long way toward making that a reality.”

We’re told Getman hopes the donation will serve as an inspiration for others to address gender bias in sports, among other areas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube