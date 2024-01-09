Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo College congratulates alum for Golden Globe win

Steven Yeun
Associated Press
Steven Yeun
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 13:52:49-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College extended its congratulations to a distinguished alumnus Monday following his Golden Globe win!

Steven Yeun won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

Yeun played Danny Cho in Beef, produced by Netflix. The show centers around two people who enter a vendetta-charged feud in the wake of a road rage incident.

Kalamazoo College congratulated Yeun on X (formerly Twitter).

Yeun is also known for roles such as Mark Grayson on Invincible, Ricky “Jupe” Park from Nope and Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead.

READ MORE: Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, a Troy High School grad, caught acting bug at Kalamazoo College

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book