Kalamazoo College congratulates alum for Golden Globe win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College extended its congratulations to a distinguished alumnus Monday following his Golden Globe win!

Steven Yeun won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

Yeun played Danny Cho in Beef, produced by Netflix. The show centers around two people who enter a vendetta-charged feud in the wake of a road rage incident.

Kalamazoo College congratulated Yeun on X (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations to Kalamazoo College alumnus Steven Yeun '05, who was awarded the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a Limited Series last night for his work in the Netflix thriller "Beef!" Hear his acceptance speech and learn more about the show. https://t.co/kHgiuxnfBo — Kalamazoo College (@kcollege) January 8, 2024

Yeun is also known for roles such as Mark Grayson on Invincible, Ricky “Jupe” Park from Nope and Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead.

READ MORE: Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, a Troy High School grad, caught acting bug at Kalamazoo College

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube