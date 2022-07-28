Watch Now
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 armed robberies

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 15:18:17-04

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating two armed robberies that happened early Thursday morning in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say the first happened just before 3 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Drake Road and KL Avenue.

Shortly after, the sheriff’s office learned of another robbery at the Shell gas station on West Main Street.

The sheriff’s office believes both robberies are related.

Witnesses say the suspects showed a black handgun before taking off in a gray Dodge Challenger or Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

