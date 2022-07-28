Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 armed robberies

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating two armed robberies that happened early Thursday morning in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say the first happened just before 3 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Drake Road and KL Avenue.

Shortly after, the sheriff’s office learned of another robbery at the Shell gas station on West Main Street.

The sheriff’s office believes both robberies are related.

Witnesses say the suspects showed a black handgun before taking off in a gray Dodge Challenger or Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

