Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond

WAKESHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond.

Deputies responded to the 11,000 block of S. 37th Street in Wakeshma Township around 1 p.m. Sunday.

They say an 11-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend were swimming in the pond, when one of them started to struggle to stay above water.

The child sank below the surface and could not be found.

First responders recovered the boy’s body from the pond after searching for nearly an hour and a half.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

