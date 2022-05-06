Kalamazoo Co. prosecutor rules officers were justified in using deadly force during bus station shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County prosecutor says officers acted in lawful self-defense when they shot and killed a suspect at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center on November 27.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting released his ruling on the officer-involved shooting on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center on Nov. 27.

Police say Anthony Oliver was armed with a six-shot revolver when he opened fire without provocation.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by Oliver.

According to the prosecutor’s report, Oliver fired at least five shots before police arrived at the bus station.

Three officers caught up with Oliver in the outdoor courtyard. That’s when the prosecutor says Oliver raised his gun and started shooting again. The three officers returned fire, hitting Oliver multiple times. Responding officers began lifesaving efforts until Oliver could be transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Oliver suffered eight gunshot injuries.

Almost the entire incident was captured on video.

According to Getting, family members told investigators that Oliver was mentally ill and getting worse.

In his ruling, Getting calls the shooting “incredibly tragic” and says it brings into focus the “desperate need to improve the care provided to persons suffering from mental health difficulties.”

After reviewing witness statements and video footage of the incident captured on the transportation center’s security cameras, bus cameras and police body cameras, Getting ruled the officers were justified in their use of deadly force.

“The actions of Mr. Oliver posed an immediate and extreme threat of death or serious injury to the officers and other persons. Their belief that Mr. Oliver posed an immediate threat was both honest and reasonable.”

