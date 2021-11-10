Watch
Kalamazoo Co. deputies ID bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

FOX 17
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:45:27-05

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies released on Wednesday the name of the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Charles Lynn Markwell, 73, was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Comstock Township, according to a news release.

The driver fled the scene after the incident.

Deputies have recovered the car involved and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

