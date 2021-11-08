Kalamazoo County deputies searching for suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead.

Deputies got the call to Gull Rd. in Comstock Twp. just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a yellow Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe. It should have front end damage. The driver was last seen headed eastbound on Gull Rd.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.