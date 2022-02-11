Kalamazoo Co. deputies: Icy roads lead to Ross Township head-on crash, killing 1

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 54-year-old Battle Creek woman has died after a crash in Ross Township Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 9 a.m. near Dickman Road and Eagle Lake Drive.

We’re told a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man drove west on Dickman Road when icy road conditions caused him to lose control and cross the centerline. Deputies say that’s when he struck the Battle Creek woman’s car in a head-on collision.

The Battle Creek woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused treatment from first responders.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Kalamazoo County deputies encourage any witnesses to reach out to the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer.

