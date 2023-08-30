Kalamazoo Co. church launches fundraiser to help repair sign shot with arrow

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Chapel Hill Church launched a fundraiser to help pay for repairs after someone shot the sign with a hunting arrow.

The city of Portage said Wednesday that it happened on Sunday, August 20— adding that the most consistent and prominent image on the sign is a Pride Progress flag.

City officials say the damage to the LED sign on the corner of Oakland Drive and Romence Road will cost nearly $2,000.

Portage has nondiscrimination city ordinances that prohibit discrimination based on actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, height, weight, marital status, physical or mental disability, family status, sexual orientation or gender identity.

“We condemn violence and discrimination against the LGBTQIA community and will continue to work to secure equality and fairness to all,” the city wrote in a news release Wednesday.

If you’re interested in helping, you can donate through the church’s GoFundMe page.

Any additional funds raised beyond the cost of repairs will be donated to OutFront Kalamazoo, an organization that works to create a just, inclusive, equitable and supportive environment in Southwest Michigan for people of all sexual orientations, gender identifies and expressions.

