Kalamazoo city parks gear up for summer season, open amenities

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city park gates, restrooms and water fountains are now open for the summer season.

Parks and pavilions will be available to rent for parties, events and weddings starting May 13.

All Kalamazoo city parks are open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset year-round; however, restrooms and water fountains get winterized each year.

“It’s always exciting to fully open our parks and facilities this time of year and it’s a sign that summer and warmer weather are right around the corner,” said Patrick McVerry, Parks & Recreation director for the City of Kalamazoo.

To learn more about Kalamazoo’s city parks, including locations and amenities, click here.

