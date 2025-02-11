Kalamazoo city manager retiring this fall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will begin the search for it's next leader as current City Manager James Ritsema announced he will retire in late 2025.

In a letter dated the day before the Super Bowl, Ritsema informed city commissioners he will step down by November 18.

“This decision comes with mixed emotions as I reflect on the incredible journey we’ve shared and the remarkable progress we’ve achieved together for the residents of our great city,” Ritsema wrote.

After 34 years in public service, including 12 years as Kalamazoo's city manager, Ritsema said his career has been about making people's lives better.

“This role has been more than just a position – it has been a profound opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others while growing both personally and professionally,” Ritsema said. “As I prepare for this next chapter, I am comforted knowing the City of Kalamazoo is in capable and visionary hands. It has been an incredible privilege to serve this city and its people, and I look forward to seeing the great things ahead for Kalamazoo.”

Ritsema's legacy is how he leaves Kalamazoo after so many years in office.

“When Jim first stepped into the role of City Manager, Kalamazoo was facing significant financial challenges,” said Mayor David Anderson. “Year after year, we had to make difficult cuts to our budget and services. Under Jim’s steady leadership, we’ve not only stabilized but positioned ourselves to make historic investments in housing, infrastructure, neighborhoods, local entrepreneurs, and public spaces. Today, we’re improving services and looking to the future with optimism. That transformation didn’t happen by chance—it took vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment. I am deeply grateful for Jim’s leadership and all he has done for our city.”

A city spokesperson says commissioners will begin a search for the next city manager later this year, but details of that process haven't been worked out yet.

Ritsema doesn't have any specific plans for retirement, other spending time with his 6-month-old grandson.

