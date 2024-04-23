Kalamazoo Central High School student charged after gun found

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Central High School student accused of bringing a loaded and stolen gun to school is facing multiple charges.

According to Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting, the 16-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm in a weapon-free school zone, and disturbing the peace.

He was also charged for a prior incident involving allegations of a stolen firearm.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, Kalamazoo Township police received reports of a 16-year-old student who might have had a gun. After finding the gun in the student's possession, they also discovered it was stolen.

Township police say the student was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

In a written statement, Getting said in part, "This is a very serious incident and my office is treating it as such. There is no justification for bringing a gun to school."

A preliminary hearing on both cases was held Tuesday. Getting says the bond was set at $100,000.

FOX 17 reached out to Kalamazoo Public Schools and Kalamazoo Township police for comment but have not heard back.

