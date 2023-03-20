Kalamazoo car chase ends after suspect climbs building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people are behind bars after leading officers on a car chase, which devolved into a foot pursuit and ended with police cornering one suspect on top of a building.

On Monday, around 4:00 p.m., Kalamazoo public safety officers spotted a stolen car near the 1400 block of Alamo Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, but the car fled the scene.

Officers say they gave chase, but called off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Shortly after, the car was blocked by traffic, and the two occupants abandoned the car in the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue, running away on foot.

One suspect was tackled and arrested after a brief foot pursuit, said the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in a press release.

The other suspect, however, climbed up the side of a nearby building and attempted to hide on the roof. Officers immediately surrounded the building, blocking the suspect's escape, and laddered the building with the help of firefighters.

Officers say the suspect then surrendered without further incident.

Both persons are lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and will soon be arraigned on multiple criminal charges, says KDPS.

Anyone with additional information regarding the above incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com

