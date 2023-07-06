Kalamazoo businesses to collect donations for hungry children July 13

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Businesses and organizations in Kalamazoo are gearing up to raise money for hungry children next week.

Community members are invited to take part in the 11th annual On Staff Dollar Drive Thru at participating businesses Thursday, July 13 from 6 a.m.–6 p.m.

The donation event is sponsored by Edwards Garment.

The Allkins Family Foundation says donations can be made at Traveler’s Café & Pub, Old National Bank and Panera during that time.

We’re told proceeds go to Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, who will ensure donations have ten times their normal impact ($1 becomes $10 worth of food, $10 becomes $100 worth of food, etc.).

Those unable to attend may donate to Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes’ website.

