Kalamazoo brewery to make Ukrainian beer, donate proceeds back to fight against Russia

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halfway across the world, a Ukrainian brewery is asking other brewers for help.

Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine has shared one of its beer recipes and are asking for donations for the proceeds of its sales.

Final Gravity Brewing Company is exactly 4,799 miles away from the brewery and has decided to help. They're brewing their own version and are calling it "Drinkers for Ukraine" to show they're standing in solidarity.

"They actually are opening up their brewing recipe, so we could brew their beers. All that they asked is that you make a donation to the Ukrainian cause," said Final Gravity Brewing Company's General Manager Kevin Homan.

From brewing beer to Molotov cocktails, a Ukrainian brewery out of Lviv, Pravada Brewery, is fighting back against the Russians.

"I know one of the big things they do need is money and supplies, but it is very hard logistically to get supplies over there. We figured one of the best ways to donate to the humanitarian relief directly, so then this way those organizations can use the money in the hands of the people that need it," said Homan.

Pravda Brewery reached out to the beer community through social media, sharing one of its recipes, calling it the "Victory Series".

"It is an anti-imperial stout. It will be a stout brew with roasted beets. It should probably have a sweeter flavor on the back end," said Homan.

Final Gravity Brewing Company is calling it their "Solidarity Brew", naming it "Drinkers for Ukraine".

Locally, it has become a joint effort as the Michigan Hops Alliance is donating the hops to make it.

The proceeds from the sales will go directly to help the people of Ukraine fight back.

"Right now we are doing 20% of our profit, but if there is anyone out there who wants to donate any of the other ingredients — malts, the beer we are brewing is going to have roasted beets, so if anyone wants to donate any of the other things, the more we get the more we can increase our percentage to the cause," said Homan.

Final Gravity Brewing Company is hoping it really kicks off with West Michigan beer drinks, so they can help, even if it is just a little, from halfway across the world.

"They can try a beer that they’ve never had before. Most people probably haven’t had an imperial stout or an anti-imperial stout, so it’s even a new style of beer that has never been made. We look forward to offering a little taste of the Slovak region to the people out here who have probably never had it before," said Homan.

Final Gravity Brewing Company's solidarity brew will be available for purchase in their breweries as well as in six packs for to-go purchases in about two to three weeks.

Stay tuned to their Facebook page for when sales will begin.