Kalamazoo bomb squad responds to suspicious object

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities responded to reports of a “suspicious item” on Jasper Street today, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

We’re told the object in question was handed to a citizen, who then contacted KDPS after the object began to flash.

KDPS says a bomb squad was called in out of an abundance of caution and that roads were closed to traffic in the meantime.

The device was then deemed safe and that no crime had been committed, KDPS tells us.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

