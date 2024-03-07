Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Airport proposes $40M project to extend runways

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All it will take is $40 million for smoother takeoffs and steady landings during extreme weather at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

"What we're looking to do is extend the runway," Airport Director Craig Williams told FOX 17.

It's been a plan years in the making. A proposal was sent to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval. Williams says the proposal looks to enhance infrastructure.

"It's going to come to about 1,150 feet, and that's about 1,000 feet to the south and about 150 feet to the north," Williams said.

It's not about expanding the type or size of aircraft that can fly at the airport, according to the director. "What this will do is enhance the usability of the runway during times of, say, really warm weather, which affects aircraft performance, as well as times when it is precipitation on the runway."

It's not different than when you're driving and the road is wet versus dry. "If the roads are dry, and you slam on the brakes, you're gonna stop pretty quick. If it's wet, you're gonna slide." Williams explained. "The more concrete you have, the better chances you have of stopping or slowing down on the runway."

The additional runway will allow aircraft to operate at full capacity. Airlines won't have to take people or luggage off the plane to get the weight down. Williams also added that there will be fewer delays.

It's a win for everyone. "That will give them more runway; pilots like runway because it increases the margin of error for takeoffs or landings if something goes wrong," he said.

The plan is still in the beginning stages. Right now, they're waiting for the FAA to approve the environmental assessment, then they will start working on a design.

Construction will be in two phases.

