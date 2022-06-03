Kalamazoo arts fair returns in-person after being virtual last two years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair is back in person after being virtual due to COVID.

The 71st fair kicked off Friday afternoon.

More than 100 artists were back in Bronson Park for the first time in two years for the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair.

"In-person, it is much more emotional and you can actually tell what the piece is about, the story and where it came from," said Steven Shaikh, a Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair vendor.

Shaikh is a Fort Wayne, Indiana artist who travels to six shows a year with his jewelry.

"I make sterling silver jewelry. The stones are from all over the world, and because I fabricate all of them, each one is a single original piece," said Shaikh.

He said the past two years were difficult not being in-person.

"You suffer both ways. Like if you are a people person, you suffer because you’re not meeting people. Then if it is money, you are hit economically because you can’t have that sort of sales online, even if you have a following," said Shaikh.

He said when they were virtual, he sold only five percent of what he would sell at an in-person show.

Being back in person also impacted tourism in the city of Kalamazoo.

This year, they're happy people are back for the country's second oldest fine arts fair.

"This attracts thousands of people. Obviously we are in the heart of downtown, we have so many restaurants along here and Rose Street. This event extends all the way down the mall. It is great to have the foot traffic and have people up and down the streets there walking in and attracting new customers to these businesses," said City of Kalamazoo's Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.

Events like these also get people back in hotels where they can experience all that Kalamazoo has to offer during their stay.

"It is nice to have people come here and enjoy this event again. Again, we know the pandemic changed so much, so it is nice to see people out and about in the park," said Shatara.

If you're interested in attending the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair, you can visit the artists Friday until 8 p.m. The beer garden at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, you can go to the fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The arts fair also features music, food trucks and family activities.

