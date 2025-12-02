Kalamazoo-area side streets remain icy as road crews prioritize main routes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Streets across Kalamazoo neighborhoods show a stark contrast between main roads and residential areas following recent snowfall, with major thoroughfares mostly clear while side streets remain covered in ice.

At local sled hills, kids enjoyed their unexpected day off from school while acknowledging the challenging road conditions that prompted the closure.

"I think it is really fun, but the roads are really really bad," said Anna LaPonsie, 10 years old.

The difference in road conditions is particularly noticeable between main arteries and neighborhood streets.

"Some roads are fine, but the ones by houses, and in streets that don't go on a lot, they're really, really icy, and like really bumpy and slippery on the roads," LaPonsie said.

The snow brought additional work for neighbors, including shoveling the driveway, that proved more challenging than usual.

"I did it yesterday, and it was so thick! It was really hard to move," said Mackenzie LaPonsie, describing her snow shoveling experience.

The Road Commission of Kalamazoo County explained their prioritization system during snow events, focusing first on primary routes marked as level 1 on their snow removal maps.

"With a weather event like this, where there was continued accumulation, we had to keep returning back to those level 1 on our snow routes," said Sarah Phillips, Communications Administrator for the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County.

This prioritization system means residential side streets receive attention after main roads are cleared and maintained.

"We are of course, making our way to everybody—through today and tomorrow," Phillips said.

Portage Public Schools, one district in the area, typically makes school closure decisions on the day of potential cancellation rather than the night before, according to district officials.

Students at the sled hill expressed appreciation for the unexpected break from classes.

"As a kid, I really enjoy it. It's great not to have to go to school today," said Mackenzie LaPonsie, 12 years old.

