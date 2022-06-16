Kalamazoo animal shelter sees increased need for emergency pet food assistance

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) says area residents are having difficulty feeding their pets.

KHS says the number of pet owners relying on the Emergency Pet Food Bank has risen by 55% since late February.

“People are coming to the food bank, some in tears, struggling with how to care for their family pets,” says Emergency Pet Food Bank Coordinator Brian Steele.

We’re told inflation on gas and groceries has made it more difficult for some residents to care for their pets.

The Emergency Pet Food Bank is funded by community donations, which KHS says is struggling to meet demand.

“We currently do not have enough food or resources to keep up with the need,” says Steele. “We are asking organizations, companies, and individuals to help us by donating dry or canned dog and cat food and cat litter.”

Donations can be dropped off at 2272 River St. View the humane society’s wish list for more information.

