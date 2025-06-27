Kalamazoo Animal Services offering free microchips to pet owners on Saturday

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — From 2-4 pm on Saturday, June 28th, Kalamazoo Animal Services is giving away free microchips at Schoolcraft Township Offices.

It's part of a grant the shelter received from MDARD. The grant covers the cost for 625 microchips.

“The majority of animals that come into the shelter have no identification. So if they don’t have a collar, tags, you know, tags and collars can fall off, if the microchip is implanted, we will always know who the owner is, if it’s scanned at the shelter,” said Chad Ensign Kalamazoo County Animal Services Director.

It's an exciting opportunity for the folks at Kalamazoo County Animal Services.

"The microchips themselves, there's always a worry that they're track able. It is not that type of technology," Ensign said.

